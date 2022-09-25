TEXAS (KETK) – Before the end of the year the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will select three people to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license in their Lifetime License Drawing.

The drawing costs $5 per entry and people can enter as many times as they want. Entries can be purchased wherever Texas hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

There are three chances to win and those interested are asked to enter by:

Sept. 30

Oct. 31

Nov. 30

Winners will be drawn the next business day, and the department said any entries not drawn will be automatically included in the next drawing.

All proceeds from the drawing go directly to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for “on-the-ground conservation efforts that help make Texas on of the best places in the country to hunt and fish.”

Lifetime License Drawing winners will receive a lifetime super combo license, valued at $1,800, and a one-year subscription to Texas Parks and Wildlife magazine.