TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pilots have landed in Tyler at the Regional Airport to train and make sure they have their formation flying hours for B2OSH a group formed by an East Texas native.

“Wayne Collins, who actually lived in Mineola, started this thing back in the early nineties, it’s just kind of a gaggle of planes,” said Trey Segura “Smokey”, Texas V-Tails.

Along with advanced flyers new ones can come in to see if they have what it takes.

“We’re here, training up new pilots that want to join us on that, on actually how to fly formation, how to take off, land while right next to another airplane,” said Mike Watson “Voltz”, instructor pilot, Texas V-Tails.

Mike Watson, an instructor pilot with V-Tails said it’s all about safety.

“You want to be able to know that the guy that’s on your wing that’s out to the left or to the right of you has had some training to know where he’s supposed to be,” said Watson.

When formation flying, Segura said they use the Beechcraft Bonanzas.

“We normally do four-ship formation flights, so it’s 4 Beechcraft Bonanzas that we’re flying about three feet away from each other,” said Segura.

Watson said flying in formation is like nothing he has ever done and compares it to Christmas morning.

“On Christmas morning, you’re so excited, that’s what it’s like, it really is, if you really, really like formation flying, it’s just fantastic, it’s, you just get excited,” said Watson.

Trey Segura who goes by “Smokey” with v-tails says pilots that go through the regional clinic have a chance to fly in the biggest formation in Wisconsin. He added it’s the only way Airventures lets them park and camp together for the air show.

“They actually close the airport down and allow all 150 of us to come in at once,” said Segura.

Both Segura and Watson said formation flying is amazing and they hope they can return to East Texas again. Adding if you would like to watch them practice you can come by the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum tomorrow after 8 in the morning for their last day of training.