RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death that happened at the Rusk County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Bradley, 61, was found unresponsive in his bed by jail staff on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that staff immediately began CPR before Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bradley’s family was notified and according to the sheriff’s office, his body is being taken to Tyler for an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into Bradley’s death as per standard procedure.