Texas Rangers investigating after Anderson County Sheriff’s officers shoot armed man

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers are investigating after Anderson County Sheriff’s Officers shot at an armed man, according to a press release.

On Friday night, around 9:52 p.m., Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block ACR 2133 in regards to a disturbance.

While they were on their way to the scene, the caller informed the dispatcher that the person causing the disturbance, Dave Ismaili Gonzales Jr, 34 was armed with a gun.

When officers arrive, Gonzales, still armed with a gun, confronted the deputies in the front yard of the residence.

The deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation for several minutes. According to a press release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales ignored the deputies’ instructions to drop the gun and instead pointed it at them placing them in fear for their lives.

The deputies fired and struck Gonzales several times. They then called for an ambulance and started first aid.

Gonzales was taken to a local hospital in Palestine but was later transferred to a Tyler hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Highway Patrol, Anderson County Pct. 2 Constable Doug Lightfoot, and the Palestine Police Department.

The Texas Rangers responded to the scene to conduct the investigation and will be the lead agency.