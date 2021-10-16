Texas Rangers investigating after inmate dies in Van Zandt County jail

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died after law enforcement attempted life saving measures, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office found the man on Thursday, Oct. 14 around 9:45 a.m. EMS and Canton Fire Dept personnel arrived on scene and exhausted all efforts to revive him.

The inmate was identified as James King and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office said it appeared King took his own life.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix shared a statement on Facebook saying:

“We express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. King. They will be in our thoughts and prayers” Sheriff Hendrix

Sheriff Hendrix immediately contacted the Texas Rangers who will conduct an investigation which is routine for deaths while in custody. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards was also notified.