Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death in Nacgodches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate an in-custody death in Nacogdoches County.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 22, 62-year-old Jose Loredo was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail after being convicted on a DWI offense.

While awaiting transfer to Texas Department of Criminal Justice, jail staff were notified of a ‘man down’ in his cell. Loredo stated he had been in his cell alone when he had fallen and hit the toilet.

EMS was called to the scene and was he was taken to a local hospital where he remained until he passed away on the morning of Nov. 18.

Loredo’s death is considered an in-custody death since he was never released from police custody. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Kerry Don Williamson was notified of the death, and Judge Williamson ordered an autopsy, which is standard procedure for all in-custody deaths.

The Texas Rangers were then informed of the death and are now conducting an investigation, which is required by state law for any in-custody death.