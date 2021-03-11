Texas ranks 12th in the nation for most cases of identity theft

(KETK)- Texas is number 12 in the United States for reported cases of identity theft.

According to research from the Consumer Sentinel Network and the Federal Trade Commission, the theft cases are broken down per 100,000 residents.

Approximately, 135,000 incidents were reported, and people who are between the ages 30-39 were targeted the most.

The total amount of losses was also $203 million.

The most common type of identity theft was government documents and benefits fraud. The Better Business Bureau also shared that in 2020 government/benefits fraud increased by 3000% since the previous year.

“It’s important to be watchful for government benefits fraud,” said Mechele Agbayani, President and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas, “Particularly as we are in the middle of tax season and with a new round of stimulus checks on the horizon.”

There are some tips that people can follow to avoid suffering from identity theft. They should shred documents with important ID information before putting it in the trash. The BBB is holding a shredding event called Secure Your ID Day, and they are inviting others to participate on June 19 at the BBB offices in Tyler.

BBB will also have Secure Your ID Days in Jacksonville, Lindale, and Longview in the upcoming months.

BBB also advises consumers to have a document retention schedule and offers the following suggestions:

Insurance documentation. Keep everything in a secure compartment for as long as you have the policy. Also, save any paperwork regarding unresolved claims/coverage.

Keep utility, cell phone and similar bills only until you receive confirmation that your payment has been processed. The only exception to this is if you are self-employed. Self-employed people should keep these records longer so they can prove any deductions on their tax forms.

Keep all loan paperwork until you pay off the loan. Then shred everything except the document that proves you paid in full.

Find out how much time your bank and/or credit cards give you to challenge incorrect statements. Keep them until you are no longer able to challenge them. This is typically between 60 days to one year after the mistake is made.

Keep pay stubs for one year. Don’t throw away your paycheck stubs until you receive your annual W-2 form from your employer. If everything matches, feel free to shred your pay stubs. Then, keep your W-2 forms for at least a few years.

Keep bank statements and expired insurance policies for three years

Keep tax returns, canceled checks/receipts, and records for tax deductions taken for seven years. The IRS has six years to challenge your return if they believe that you underreported your gross income by 25 percent or more.

Keep the following items indefinitely:

All paperwork related to bankruptcy, inheritance and wills.

Auditor’s reports.

House/Condominium records: It is a good idea to keep documents of expenditures related to house/condominium improvements. Capital purchases that improve or enhance the value of your home when you sell your property may lower your capital gains tax.

IRA contribution records: If you made a nondeductible contribution to an IRA plan, such as a Roth IRA, keep your records to show that you were already taxed for this money.

For more information on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, go to BBB Scam Tracker.