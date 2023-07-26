TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Roadhouse in Tyler and Lufkin is helping pay it forward by working with local law enforcement to raise money for the Special Olympics.

This is their 15th year partnering with police for the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser and this statewide event has helped raise more than $1.7 million dollars since 2008.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse locations in Tyler and Lufkin.

100% of the proceeds go directly to Special Olympics Texas.