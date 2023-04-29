TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At every rodeo, there’s those who watch and those who ride.

“I started out when I was 12-years-old at the Mesquite Championship Junior Rodeo. It was the very first year they had it. That was a kind of the thrill and that’s really what got me started,” said Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee, Wayne Whitehead.

Whitehead serves on the board for the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame and on Saturday he was inducted into the hall of fame.

He’s also receiving a special award for his years on the rodeo circuit.

“It’s a great honor. I’m receiving the Johnny Boren Award. Johnny Boren was the founder of the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame in the early 70’s,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead said it’s a blessing to receive an award for something he’s extremely passionate about and the board said he was the obvious choice.

“Criteria for the Johnny Boren Award is someone who has more than likely participated in the sport of rodeo, knows the sport of rodeo, has dedicated his life after rodeo promoting the sport and someone who continues to help grow not only the hall of fame, but the western heritage lifestyle,” said past president for the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, Darrell Barron.

Barron described Whitehead and what makes him special.

“He’s really involved in what’s going on with our hall of fame and the growth of it,” added Barron.

Now that he’s done riding Whitehead is left with the many wonderful memories.

He told KETK his favorite one.

“One of my favorite memories is, Neal Gay, he used to produce the Mesquite Championship Rodeo said ‘I love it when you come to my rodeos’ and I said ‘why is that’ and he said ‘you’ll either get bucked off and hooked, run over or do something to thrill the crowd.’ He said ‘that’s what puts butts in the seats.’” Wayne Whitehead

The inductions are in Fort Worth, bringing together some of the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from all across Texas.