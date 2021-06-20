Texas Rose Horse Park hosts 33rd annual Cattle Barons’ Gala

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 33rd annual Cattle Barons’ Gala was held at the Texas Rose Horse Park on Saturday.

The event aimed to raise money to fight cancer from raffles for a brand new GMC truck.

From drinks, food, music, the event brought the community together to fight the deadly disease.

The organizers of the event partnered with the University of Texas whose medical facilities conduct cancer research.

“[The event] celebrates cancer survivors and people who may have lost their battle against cancer,” Melissa Ivey, the Senior Distinguish Events Manager for the American Cancer Society said. “And it brings people into the community to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.”

In the past 30 years, the Cattle Barons have raised more than $15 million for cancer research.

More than 600,000 people have died to cancer in this year alone.

Organizers of the event hoped to bring awareness to a good cause.