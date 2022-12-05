AUSTIN (KETK) – The Texas Secretary of State John Scott said on Monday, he will be resigning from office at the end of this year.

He said he will go back to private legal practice.

Scott was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 21, 2021. He oversaw four major statewide elections in 2022 and made efforts to educate people about elections. He said he wanted to ensure people could trust the process.

Scott also supervised a forensic audit of the 2020 general election in Texas. He is planning to share results from the audit before his last day on Dec. 31.

“When I took office as Texas Secretary of State in October of last year, I did so with a singular goal and mission in mind: to help restore Texas voters’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections,” Scott wrote in his letter to Gov. Abbott. “This was no small task, and I approached my duty with humility, patience, and an open mind. By listening directly to the concerns of local election officials, voters, and grassroots activists from across the political spectrum, I was able to understand how to better educate Texas voters about their most sacred civic duty. I also gained a deep appreciation for the difficult, meticulous, and often thankless work of local election officials in safeguarding the integrity of the ballot box.”

He also said that the state has made strides to regain people’s trust in elections.

“The Texas Secretary of State’s office has developed a successful framework for analyzing and transparently reporting on election security through the forensic election audit process,” Scott said.