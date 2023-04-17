AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Senate passed a highly-anticipated bill on Monday which will bring Stephen F. Austin University into the University of Texas system.

The transition is meant to bring new funding to SFA while changing as little as possible about the school. They’re even keeping the school colors purple and white and only making a minor change to the name.

The new name would be “Stephen F. Austin State University, a member of The University of Texas System” if the bill is made law.

Now the bill heads to the house.