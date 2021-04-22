Texas severe winter storm and mass power outages impacted the natural gas industry

(KETK)- In February, the state had electricity problems that left many Texans without power.

Now, the natural gas industry is revealing how it suffered, too.

Natural gas is used in a variety of ways. It helps generate electricity, power cars and helps heat people’s homes.

On Thursday, the Texas Oil and Gas Association said once the power outages began, natural gas production was also impacted.

The association revealed that power outages, caused by a weakened electrical grid, were the main reason that natural gas production and transportation was reduced.

The analysis looked at the performance of the upstream and midstream sectors of the Texas natural gas industry, during the storm and factors that contributed to performance issues.

The study used data from ERCOT and the U.S. Energy Information Administration throughout the severe weather and the time period after.

Many Texans suffered for weeks. Millions of people and businesses were affected.

Industry researchers discovered that the lack of power to natural gas facilities prevented electricity generators themselves from receiving gas supplies. This created a never-ending cycle from the electricity providers to the natural gas providers and back.

“This chart is showing you the whole month of February, and so there’s a few key things that I would call out here. That grey box in the middle, that’s highlighting the February 14th through February 18th time frame. That is the event, and you can see the volatility and the generation and the drop that we saw early in the morning on the 15th when that overall level drops,” said the Texas Oil and Gas Association.



They also mentioned, at the peak of the arctic blast, 20,000 mega-watts of natural gas generation went offline.

Recently, the Texas House gave initial approval to a series of bills aimed at preventing another massive power failure.

One of the bills would require state officials to adopt rules that designate certain gas facilities as critical during another energy emergency.