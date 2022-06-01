TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The United States Supreme Court blocked a Texas law on Tuesday that prohibits social media companies from banning users’ posts based on political views.

State Representative Briscoe Cain wrote the bill which was then signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Two trade groups sued to block the law, claiming that House Bill 20 violates First Amendment Rights. This law applies to companies with more than 50 million monthly users, including Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

The law requires that social media platforms publicly report information about content removal and account suspensions.

“We got to stop incitements to violence and electoral disinformation and other kinds of problematic content there,” said Sam Woolley, a professor at the University of Texas. “On the other hand, social media companies have been imbued with far too much power.”

The bill was written after former President Donald Trump was blocked on Twitter after the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

The Supreme Court did not give a reason as to why it was blocked, which is standard procedure when ruling on emergency applications.