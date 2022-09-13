LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The 38th annual Texas State Forest Festival is being held from Sept. 15, to Sept. 18. The festival, which is held every year in Lufkin, has a cornucopia of attractions like, roller coasters, fun houses, competitions, axe throwing, wood carving and of course live music and food.

The festival is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. General admission to the festival costs $8. The festival is held at at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center in Lufkin.

Here are just some of the exciting events you can find at the Forest Festival:

The Extreme Raptor Show

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Dancers

The Pirates of The Sky show

The Lumber-JACKED 5K & Fun Run

The Pineywoods Car Show

The Big AXE BBQ Competition

The East Texas Cheerleading and Pom Pon/Dance Championships

For more information about the Texas State Forest Festival please visit their website.