LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The 38th annual Texas State Forest Festival is being held from Sept. 15, to Sept. 18. The festival, which is held every year in Lufkin, has a cornucopia of attractions like, roller coasters, fun houses, competitions, axe throwing, wood carving and of course live music and food.
The festival is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. General admission to the festival costs $8. The festival is held at at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center in Lufkin.
Here are just some of the exciting events you can find at the Forest Festival:
- The Extreme Raptor Show
- The Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Dancers
- The Pirates of The Sky show
- The Lumber-JACKED 5K & Fun Run
- The Pineywoods Car Show
- The Big AXE BBQ Competition
- The East Texas Cheerleading and Pom Pon/Dance Championships
For more information about the Texas State Forest Festival please visit their website.