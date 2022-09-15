LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin.

Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions.

This is the 38th year of the festival. Organizers said more than 150 volunteers came together to make this possible, working around 2,500 hours to prepare for Thursday’s kick off.

Activities range from free ax throwing, meet and greet with Tomahawk professional wrestlers and high wire aerial stunts with Pirates of the Sky.

“We love being here at the forest festival but just kind of like these guys were saying because it’s an opportunity to actually meet some of the people in the community, let them know what we are doing,” said Cody Tayloe with Tomahawk Professional Wrestling.

“It is amazing watching the guys on the motorcycles. We are mainly excited for the food! And he is excited about… the rides!” said Becky Hannah, parent and Lufkin resident.

Children look forward to the festival and the rides provided for them.

The gates open at 11 a.m. on Friday. General admission is $8.

Live music will be performed all weekend, so the community can enjoy a relaxing evening.

The Texas State Forest Festival is going on until Sunday at the George Henderson Expo Center next to the zoo.