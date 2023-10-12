AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Parks system, which includes four East Texas parks, received the 2023 Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management on Wednesday.

Texas State Parks was named a finalist among three other state park systems around the country by the National Gold Medal Award Program who is governed and administered by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.

The four parks in East Texas that are a part of this gold medal award are as follows:

“It’s no secret to the more than 9 million people who visit Texas State Parks every year that we have one of the nation’s premiere systems,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “However, it is touching and fitting to receive this prestigious award during our centennial year, truly substantiating the progress we have made over the past century to fulfill the vision laid out by Gov. Patt Neff of providing places where the people of Texas could enjoy the beauty of this great state.”

For more information on Texas State Parks, including community events, how to make a day visit or overnight reservation visit their website.