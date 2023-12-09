ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – 20 high schools from around Texas were in Athens on Saturday to compete for the title of best BBQ and a chance to get a spot in the state competition in May.

“These middle schoolers and high schoolers are really cooking with heart and passion,” said Chef Mike Erickson, founder of the National High School BBQ Association.

Erickson, also known as the BBQ Principal, began the National High School BBQ Association as a way to get his students to engage in the classroom.

“Just seeing the light bulb go off for the kids that they think they’re having fun, but they don’t realize all the teamwork and all the collaboration skills that they’re learning,’ said Erickson.

Now 3 years later and students like Dustin Matlock from Athens High School are competing while learning valuable skills like self-control and leadership.

“It also teaches me a lot of leadership skills and the ability to help others and teach them necessary skills that they need for life,” said Matlock.

Though it’s not all about winning, the students are willing to help their competitors have a fair shot.

“One of these teams had run out of their butane and they didn’t have any extra and I witnessed myself another team taking them a brand new container, not knowing these folks, but willing to help them,’ said Zach Tappan, Career and Technological Education coordinator for Athens ISD.

Matlock and the other students were excited to meet new friends and compete for the chance to be crowned the best high school BBQ in the United States.