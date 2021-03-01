Texas to receive $106 million to support COVID-19 vaccinations

Howard Holland, 82, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Wes Vaughn at the Dallas County mass vaccination site at Fair Park Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(KETK)- The Texas Department of State Health Services will receive a federal grant of $106 million to boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the state, announced U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

This support is a total of $106,083,659.50 and is being provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that we make vaccine distribution a priority to ensure we keep Texans safe and healthy,” said Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to make sure Texans have access to these lifesaving vaccines.”

Cornyn also voted in December for a bipartisan bill to provide an additional $28.5 billion to support U.S. vaccination efforts.