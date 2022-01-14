Texas total COVID-19 cases for 2020 released, East Texas hospitalization data updated as cases climb

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a final total of 1,620,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 182,983 probable cases to the CDC for 2020, they announced Friday.

Statistics for the state and counties will be changed to reflect those totals. Officials said data cleanup is a common practice for public health reporting.

“Epidemiologists review case information to weed out cases that may have been reported multiple times or by different jurisdictions, identify cases that may have been missed, verify cases are assigned to the right county, and ensure cases are classified correctly as either confirmed or probable,” said DSHS.

DSHS is making changes to their dashboard so people can see data by year and view more demographic information such as the sex, age and race/ethnicity of patients. The statistics will partly come from the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

The estimates of active and recovered cases will also no longer be available because health experts found it difficult to separate the data by different years. The final 2020 data also increases the total number of confirmed and probable Texas cases by approximately .5%.

HOSPITALIZATION DATA

When looking at hospitalization statistics, our region is divided into two sections: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 960,859.

In TSA-G, there are currently 308 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital, 78 people are in ICU beds and 58 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 266,183.

For TSA-H, there are currently 55 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital, 19 people are in ICU beds and seven COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.