Texas Transportation Commissioners approve new East Texas construction projects worth $18.5 million

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Texas Transportation Commissioners approved new construction projects in the East Texas area that will cost more than $18.5 million, announced the Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday.

Commissioners approved projects across the state that total $271.5 million. $12.1 million of these funds will be dedicated for projects in Lufkin.

Angelina County will be able to work on bridge replacements on FM 2497. These will cost $5.2 million. Crews will focus on two locations. One will be at Cedar Creek and Cedar Creek Relief, and the price for each will be $2.6 million. Officials do not have an idea when this project will be complete.

Nacogdoches County is expected to use $5.4 million for a bridge replacement project on SH 21 at Atascoso Creek.

Sabine County will also be able to move forward with a bridge maintenance project on FM 83, FM 2024 and US 96, and this will cost $1 million.

Crews will work on FM 83 at Housen Bayou Relief, and the cost will be $259,687. Also, the project at FM 2024 will be at Housen Bayou and the price will be $253,197, and the project at US 96 will be located at Devil’s Ford Creek and cost $482,263.

Intersection improvements worth $311,290.55 were also approved at one location in Angelina County and four locations in Shelby County.

“These improvements will include upgrading signal detection equipment on US 69 at FM 326 south in Angelina County. Improvements in Shelby County include installing a traffic signal on US 96 at Foster Road, install flashing beacons and illumination on SH 7 at FM 139, installing flashing beacons and illumination on US 84 at SH 7 and upgrading signal detection equipment on US 84 at SH 7,” said TxDOT.

Drivers should also lookout for construction signs, road closures and working crews and follow the speed limits. Fines will also double when workers are present, added TxDOT.