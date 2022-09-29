BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Veteran’s Military Show and Classic Car Show is set to take place in Bullard on Oct. 8 and features a parade, 21 gun salute, airborne jumps and more.

The free event at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway begins at 8 a.m., with the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. running from Tyler to Bullard.

The following is scheduled to take place at the event:

  • Parade
  • Color Guard presenting colors
  • 21 gun salute
  • Taps
  • Guard holds up the 80 ft. flag
  • Anthem
  • WWII flyover
  • Airborne jumps in WWII uniforms
  • Meet and greet with Medal of Honor recipients
  • Live music
  • Free lunch
  • Coast Guard demonstration with their chopper
  • Military vehicle parade
  • Huey rides
  • Military vehicle rides
  • Shooting range
  • Classic car show
  • Home Depot kids’ booth

For more information about the event, people are asked to contact mikebalfay@gmail.com.


