BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Veteran’s Military Show and Classic Car Show is set to take place in Bullard on Oct. 8 and features a parade, 21 gun salute, airborne jumps and more.
The free event at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway begins at 8 a.m., with the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. running from Tyler to Bullard.
The following is scheduled to take place at the event:
- Parade
- Color Guard presenting colors
- 21 gun salute
- Taps
- Guard holds up the 80 ft. flag
- Anthem
- WWII flyover
- Airborne jumps in WWII uniforms
- Meet and greet with Medal of Honor recipients
- Live music
- Free lunch
- Coast Guard demonstration with their chopper
- Military vehicle parade
- Huey rides
- Military vehicle rides
- Shooting range
- Classic car show
- Home Depot kids’ booth
For more information about the event, people are asked to contact mikebalfay@gmail.com.