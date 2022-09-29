BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Veteran’s Military Show and Classic Car Show is set to take place in Bullard on Oct. 8 and features a parade, 21 gun salute, airborne jumps and more.

The free event at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway begins at 8 a.m., with the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. running from Tyler to Bullard.

The following is scheduled to take place at the event:

Parade

Color Guard presenting colors

21 gun salute

Taps

Guard holds up the 80 ft. flag

Anthem

WWII flyover

Airborne jumps in WWII uniforms

Meet and greet with Medal of Honor recipients

Live music

Free lunch

Coast Guard demonstration with their chopper

Military vehicle parade

Huey rides

Military vehicle rides

Shooting range

Classic car show

Home Depot kids’ booth

For more information about the event, people are asked to contact mikebalfay@gmail.com.