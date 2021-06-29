Texas Water Resources Institute, local officials to host public meeting on watershed affecting Sam Rayburn Reservoir

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Water Resources Institute (TWRI), the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB), and the Angelina and Neches River Authority (ANRA) are holding a public meeting on July 13 to talk about the Angelia River and the Sam Rayburn Reservoir watershed.

Officials are getting together to talk about water quality issues in the Angelina River, and they are hoping residents can help them come up with solutions.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Smith County AgriLife Extension Office at 1517 W. Front St. #116, Tyler, Texas 75702.

The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board is supporting stakeholder engagement activities in the Angelina River above Sam Rayburn Reservoir watershed with funding provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through a Clean Water Act grant, said the Texas Water Resources Institute.