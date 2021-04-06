Texas winter storm deaths total 125, including 9 in East Texas in latest update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A total of 125 people died across Texas during a series of back-to-back winter storms in February, according to updated numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. It says a majority of the people who died experienced hypothermia.

Though not every county has reported in, there are at least nine confirmed deaths in East Texas: one in Hopkins County, one in Cass County, one in Rusk County, two in Henderson County, one in Trinity County and three in Nacogdoches County.

The three Nacogdoches County deaths are not tallied in the DSHS total, though Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges confirmed the three died from carbon monoxide poisoning from their generator.

DSHS is tracking the deaths that happened between Feb. 11 and March 5 and considers the data to be preliminary. It’s already announced multiple updates to the count over the last month. It gets its information from medical certifiers who either submit a form specifying that a death was disaster-related or flag a death record as disaster related. DSHS disaster epidemiologists are also working to match reports of disaster-related deaths with death certificates.

In addition to hypothermia, DSHS reported deaths have also been caused by traffic crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, failure of medical equipment, chronic illnesses worsened by the storm, lack of oxygen at home, falls and fire.

Previously, the death toll stood at 57. On March 25, DSHS revised that total to 111. Now, the total has more than doubled the original number.