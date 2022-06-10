RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A South Texas woman was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash near Rusk.

A preliminary report from DPS states that 53-year-old Laura Couvillon, a Seabrook native, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe north on FM 23 just three miles south of Rusk.

The report says around 6:30 a.m., Couvillon lost control of the car and veered out of her lane. She overcorrected and went into a side skid, rolled over and crashed into a line of trees.

DPS investigators say Couvillon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.