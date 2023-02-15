HAWKINS Texas, (KETK) — On Wednesday, Jarvis Christian University hosted Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson, and he discussed workforce development in East Texas.

“I really have an opportunity to give back in big ways. (I’m) excited again to be on the campus but really excited about the opportunities that are going to be here,” said Demerson.

He gave a presentation about how the workforce has changed and is growing in Texas. He wants students to know about the great job opportunities in East Texas.

The commissioner was appointed by Gov. Abbott in Aug. 2019. He serves as an advocate for more than 620,000 Texas employers and more than 3 million small businesses. Demerson’s devoted to education that sets students up for the Texas workforce demands.

One Jarvis student shared how a project is helping him grow as a leader.

“(It’s) helping me in many ways, helping me realize what it means to be a leader to manage others, to help them and also to help other communities,” said Vladimir Avramov, who is studying at Jarvis.

His Future Makers project is where students partner with disadvantaged kids, and they work together to prepare them to succeed.

“We are focusing to help them with many career-readiness things, like resumes, mock interviews, elevator pitches (and) proper fluency that will help them in their future to find a job,” said Avramov.

College students are also encouraged to enroll in clubs and apply for internships.

“I’ve just had a lot of good peers lately that have helped me get into the correct path regarding my education,” said Marleny Rivas, a Jarvis Christian College student.

With many different career paths available, students heard on Wednesday how East Texas is always hiring as this region continues to expand.

“After I graduate, I would like to be able to work for a firm where I can improve my capabilities professionally,” said Rivas.

Jarvis is preparing students so that they are confident in their skills when they enter the Texas workforce.