TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Breckenridge Village won a Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award and will receive a $75,000 donation.

The living community for adults with disabilities was a finalist in a national contest that also included Canada.

Linda Taylor, an Associate Executive Director for Breckenridge, said they could not have done this without the community.

“We are just so grateful to our community who voted for us,” she said.

Breckenridge said they have received support from Chick-fil-A for several years.

“Chick-fil-A gives back to the community where they serve, so we are very appreciative,” Taylor said.

These funds will allow Breckenridge to support those they care for and expand their programs.

“(I’m) so grateful to a community who would take the time to go and vote for us so. Without that vote we would not have gotten this much money,” Taylor said. “Thank you, East Texas. We love you.”