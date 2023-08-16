TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After being without air conditioning for nearly a month, on Wednesday morning, American Home Shield estimated a new unit for Sybil Templeton to be $8,000. By noon on Wednesday, a local HVAC company donated and installed a new unit for free.

“A big heavy weight had fallen on the floor and I can breathe again,” said Sybil Templeton.

After staying in her 90-plus-degree home for four days and then living with her friend for three weeks, she received a new unit for free.

“I just couldn’t believe it. You know you hear of stuff like, you don’t expect anything like that to ever happen to you. I couldn’t stop crying. I really couldn’t stop crying,” said Templeton.

Todd Green is the owner of the Tyler location, East Texas Refrigeration (ETR).

After hearing her story, he called KETK News to figure out a way to get Templeton back in her home.

“I don’t know how anybody can thank anybody enough for doing something like that. Thank you is not enough, but all you can say is thank you and bless you,” said Templeton.

KETK News reached out to the home warranty company, American Home Shield, and a spokesperson responded:

We take great pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our customers. If we fail to meet these expectations, we work to do the right thing and ensure the situation is properly resolved.

We sincerely apologize for the delay and frustration this matter has caused Ms. Templeton. The problem originated with a contractor that we no longer use, which caused a subsequent delay in getting her system repaired. Our customer care team is working directly with Ms. Templeton and we are committed to getting her AC up and running properly as soon as possible. Additionally, we are conducting an end-to-end review of this matter to better understand and address the breakdowns that occurred.

We deeply value our relationship with Ms. Templeton and look forward to serving her in the future.

Templeton said American Home Shield should still pay.

“If they do the right thing, then whatever my insurance policy says they will pay that and they can send it to me and I will give it to the company [ETR],” Templeton said.

The dream is now a reality and she can walk back into her home which is cool.

Templeton said she will throw a party when she gets home and make sure to pass on the good deed to the next person.

She remains grateful for all of the calls to help her out and thanks everyone involved during her situation.