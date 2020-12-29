Thanks to K9’s super nose, Mineola law officers investigating possible drug distribution ring

K9 dog Mata. Courtesy Constable Kelly Smith

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Law officers are continuing an investigation that drugs were being shipped across the nation from a home in Mineola.

The case began when a Mata, the K9 dog of constable Kelly Smith, detected drugs “during a random open air sniff” on Monday, said information from Kelly.

One suspect has been detained and methamphetamine, scales and drug distributing materials were taken from the suspect’s home on North Pacific street.

“Additional suspects have been identified in other states and warrants are pending for their arrests for delivery of methamphetamine, the information said.

The home is in a drug free zone, which means charges likely will be enhanced, the information said.

Smith said “assistance of our citizens” was a critical part of the investigation.

