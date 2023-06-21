LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — LeTourneau University opened its doors and dorm rooms for over 250 linemen to rest overnight.

“That means the world to us,” said Mark Robinson, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager.

The East Texas charm is how Robinson describes how LeTourneau University graciously let their workers stay.

“They stepped up and they said you let us know whatever you need and we will take care of you and we can’t say thank you enough. They’ve just been phenomenal,” said Mark Robinson.

Workers would normally stay in hotels, but they are booked up due to local families not having power.

“The other option is they sleep in a cot, in a truck or they sleep in a tent. Where else are we going to put them?” said Robinson.

Afraid of the alternative, SWEPCO turned locally and the timing was perfect in coordination with the university.

“Because of previous camps all of our spaces were full and so, since the storm happened right around the time then all of those campers left and left us with the availability to have five open dorms in the first place,” said Marty Lane, Director of Conference and Event Services at LeTourneau University.

After their 16-hour shift in the scorching heat, every lineman can rest comfortably.

“I want these guys to be able to have a warm shower, a clean towel and a cool room where they can sleep and rest,” said Lane.

This is the first time in Lane’s 15 years at the university to do something like this.

“There’s not that many opportunities in life where you can really make a substantial difference to a lot of people,” said Lane.

Kindergarteners who are at a summer camp on campus left letters of thanks for the linemen’s hard work.

“They realize and understand ‘Hey! There’s these workers doing this and that’s why we have air conditioning,’ so they’re getting it and understanding it,” said Lane.

SWEPCO said 100 more workers are on their way Wednesday night to continue working on the damaged areas.