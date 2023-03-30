JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- At the beginning of March, The Wonderland Pines event venue in Jacksonville was giving away a free wedding.

“You’d have a full-day wedding, it’s not just our 6-hour package, so it’s access from 8 to 11 pm,” said Freyja Alexandra, owner, The Wonderland Pines.

Anna Higginbotham from Jacksonville attended their spring fest event where they were announcing the winner to support her friend that was performing.

“I decided to see what was all going on around there and that’s when I came across the whole wedding thing so it kind of worked out, I’m glad I went,” said Higginbotham, contest winner/bride-to-be.

The requirements to be entered were to donate, volunteer, or foster from the County Roads Rescue in Jacksonville. She decided to give them a hundred dollars but didn’t think she would win.

“If I did win it or not, my $100 went to a good cause,” said Higginbotham.

Higginbotham’s name was drawn and she couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve always dreamed to have a big wedding or have a wedding period as a little girl and I never thought I would be able to have it,” said Higginbotham.

Her future husband didn’t have the same reaction to the win at first.

“I called him and he thought maybe it was a scam, I don’t think anyone gets that lucky,” said Higginbotham.

Now she is looking forward to planning her dream day.

“That relieved so much stress off of me, that’s a lot of money first of all and now I feel like I can actually plan something without having to worry about everything else,” said Higginbotham.

She adds since the wedding is all set she can finally start looking for the perfect dress.