TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the biggest treasure hunts in East Texas is underway.

It’s called the Children’s Clothing Consignment sale and Thursday was day one, but you can still check out some deals at the Oil Palace in Tyler on Friday and Saturday. It’s a great way to save money and possibly even make some.

Biannually, more than 1,300 East Texas families recycle their unwanted and gently used items.

Organizers said they have everything from clothes toys, books and furniture.

Admission is free and it’s a great place for new moms to find deals.