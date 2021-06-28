The Tyler Children’s Park and Tiny Evie Rocks completes rock garden ahead of Drop a Rock Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Park of Tyler and Tiny Evie Rocks announced the completion of their collaborative “You Are My Sunshine” kindness rock garden ahead of Drop a Rock Day on July 3.

The Children’s Park has had a history of providing bereavement care to families mourning the loss of a child, so the rock garden will add to the parks environment to remember and celebrate the lives of children.

The rock garden was designed and will be maintained by Tiny Evie Rocks.

Tiny Evie Rocks is a non-profit organization that was created to honor the life of Evie Grace Domingos, who died by suicide at the age of 12.

The kindness rock garden will provide an interactive opportunity for the community to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. People are invited to leave kindness rocks, take one for themselves or take one to share with someone else who could use some encouragement.

Beginning in July, The Children’s Park and Tiny Evie Rocks will be hosting bereavement painting parties, where people can come and paint rocks, the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month, from 2 – 5 PM, inside Alison’s House at The Children’s Park.

For more information about The Children’s Park of Tyler, please visit http://www.childrensparktyler.com or to learn more about Tiny Evie Rocks, please visit http://www.tinyevierocks.org