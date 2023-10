TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Children’s Park of Tyler announced that their new statues, featuring a frog, lizard, worm and insects, have been painted and are now in the park.

According to The Children’s Park of Tyler, Ara Jane Rea and several art students from Grace Community High School participated in painting the new critters.

The new outdoor park inhabitants are located through the park located at 110 East Dobbs Street.