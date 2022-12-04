LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this community even before opening our doors,” said Brandon Hurdle, Longview Chuy’s General Manager. “We look forward to offering the real East Texas our popular Tex-Mex favorites, as well as partnering and giving back to this amazing community.”

Chuy’s is well known for its nifty atmosphere, according to a press release. The Longview Choy’s is said to have a shrine to Elvis, a “La Chihuahua” bar, framed pictures of local dogs, hand-carved wooden fish as well as a hubcap covered ceiling.

To find out more information about Chuy’s in Longview click here.