LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin is set to buy a portion of a park owned by Lufkin ISD for $300,000.

For about 20 years Morris Frank Park has been home to the district’s baseball and softball fields.

The park is shared by the city and school district but since 2021, the almost 11-acre piece of land next to the park owned by the city has been empty and unused.

The move by the district was made after voters approved money for Lufkin High School to buy its own fields.

“One was our competition gym from the middle school campus to the high school and to move our baseball and softball fields from Morris Frank Park to the high school campus as well. So both of those were issues where we had kids traveling every day for practice and this allowed us to put those facilities on the high school campus,” Deputy Superintendent of Lufkin ISD Kurt Stephens said.

Lufkin plans to renovate its parks including the newly-acquired fields. The proposed 20-24 budget has more than $6 million set aside for those renovations.