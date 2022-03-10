TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s no secret East Texas gas prices have been skyrocketing.

Some people have had a tougher time at the pump than others. For some East Texans say it’s more than just high prices. Once they fill up, their daily commute sends them right back to the pump.

“I’m semi-homeless and I’m broke so they’ve been affecting me to the utmost and even more the upmost but what can we do?” said Arthur Fraction, Tyler resident.

Gas prices have been even worse for drivers on a limited budget. The rising costs have caused them to make important money decisions, like dipping into their savings.

Using apps like “GasBuddy” and “Gas Guru” has helped some who are trying to save the most money possible. But experts believe some relief may be on the way.

“I think depending on how things play out not just in the Ukraine things going on in Venezuela and Iran hopefully that will start to trend things down this summer,” said Dr. Harold Doty, UT-Tyler.

Memorial Day weekend is around the time fuel prices see a significant drop. But until then, experts say one of the best ways to make the tank last longer, is to make sure you plan your trips more efficiently.

“..But still, we’ve got to live, people have to drive you’ve got to drive even if you drive a company car you have to drive somebody has paid for the gas, even your gas you have to drive to work and pay for yours so it’s crazy,” added Fraction.

Leaving east texans to balance the high costs every commute.