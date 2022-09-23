TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s opening day of the East Texas State Fair and yearly livestock show.

For some the fair is about the food or attractions for others it’s a time to show off their hard work.

For 14-year-old Brooklin Logan and 10-year-old Gracie Soel from Rusk County, showing livestock is their passion.

“I just love the ‘ag’ industry. It brings everybody together. We’re just all one big family,” Logan said.

The sisters are showing their red brahmans and hoping to come home as winners.

“It seemed really fun at first but really it has a lot of responsibilities that you have to get through with your cattle that you do show,” Soel said.

This year, there’s nearly 2,000 entries into the show. Friday’s junior heffer show saw 456 animals enter to win.

The president of the East Texas State Fair, John Sykes says that the livestock show is the heart of the entire fair, and it just keeps growing.

“Our livestock shows have always been something about growth in a young person. And it sometimes gets forgotten or not seen on how hard that these young people work,” Sykes said.

Gracie and Brookline are keeping their eye on the prize this fair season, while having some fun too!

Their parents told KETK that this is their 2nd year entering at the fair and they’re enjoying it so far.