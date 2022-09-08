TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, some East Texans who are natives of the United Kingdom shared their experiences and the impact that she left on them.

The United Kingdom now has a new monarch, King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth’s passing as the longest-reigning monarch in history has millions mourning worldwide., including many right here in East Texas.

“I was actually listening to BBC Radio 2 when they announced it and it was very eerie when the radio went silent and said they announced that the Queen had died and it has been very saddening,” said Provost Executive Assistant Stephen F. Austin University, Sharon Brewer.

Britain natives, like Brewer, now residing in East Texas, have been processing the shocking news.

“I’m actually more upset than I thought I would be. She has been through all the wars and stuff and has been through social changes. We probably wouldn’t be where we are today without the Queen,” said TJC sophomore international student, Max Reynolds.

Some heard the news from family and friends, sending shock waves worldwide even reaching all the way to Tyler.

“My mom and grand are pretty upset about it. My dad too, but mostly my mother… they were all upset today. They’ve been all around the TV all day and stuff like that. Just sitting around together and being with family and sticking together so I’ll phone them tonight to see how they’re doing,” said TJC sophomore international student, Adam Hawthorn.

Over the seven decades of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, many are remembering iconic moments that for some became a family tradition to attend.

“I saw her in London in 1951. During that time… it was in June and it was the Trooping of The Colors for her birthday. She rode on a horse in her uniform of The Guards and it was just something to see!” said Britain native, Sybil Templeton.

As the royal house of Windsor and natives mourn, the country hopes the new successor will rise to the duties of the crown.

“I think there’s a lot of conspiracies out there that could possibly interrupt this whole thing, but I think he will try and turn around the best he can,” said Reynolds.

This all marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

Queen Elizabeth met 15 U.S presidents during her time on the throne. The United Kingdom began mourning Thursday and is expected to be in at least 10 days of solemn decorum.

In a statement released by the Whitehouse, President Biden said in part:

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history and the story of our world.”