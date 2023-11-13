TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Family Crisis Center of East Texas will host their annual Food Drive and is asking people to donate essential staples and “non-holiday” food items.

Courtesy of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas

According to the agency, the food drive is more that just meals, its a place for solidarity, care and hope for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The agency serves an average of 30 people a day which includes three meals and snacks.

They request those looking to donate to bring “non-holiday” food items and essential items to stock shelves and continue providing support.

People can drop off their items at any outreach office between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The agency asks people to call head if they plan to visit the San Augustine, Crocket or Nacogdoches offices.

Monetary donations can be made online on their website.

Dec. 5 is the last day to contribute to the food drive.