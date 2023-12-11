TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A faith-based organization has moved to their new headquarters on Winchester Drive to provide aid for children in foster care.

“The Fostering Collective,” moved after more than a year of renovations to provide a new space to offer families a variety of resources for parents and children. It includes a sensory area for children to develop and a “collective closet” offering essential items like car seats, diapers and clothes.

According to the organization, about half of foster families quit within the first year because of lack of support.

“Whenever they step into our building, they automatically just breathe a sigh of relief and we’re able to help them and they leave with a smile on their face. Then maybe we get to pray with them and help take care of some of their other needs,” said Justin Hayes, the executive director of Fostering Collective.