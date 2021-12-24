The great fruitcake debate: Has Collin Street Bakery perfected the controversial dessert?

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – It’s once again time for the age old debate: is fruitcake actually tasty?

The famous Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana is full of tasty treats, and once a year the highly debated cake makes its way back on shelves.

“You can’t make a homemade fruitcake as good as this,” Patty Savage said.

“People that don’t like it haven’t tried [Collin Street’s],” David Savage said.

The bakery originated in Corsicana all the way back in 1896 and is still family-owned,.

Manager Paul Young said filling their sweets with lots of love and care is what makes all the difference.

“Our cake is all natural ingredients,” Young said. “We still hand decorate it. A lot of cakes that you get in the store are manufactured through machines.”

Their original-recipe fruitcake gained a following over the years, complete with merchandize like shirts and Christmas tree ornaments.

These fruitcakes are eaten all over the world. One customer said she would bring a fruitcake to her family in Hong Kong next year.

Fruitcake supporter Sid Ham bought several fruitcakes.

“A couple of these will go as presents, and the other will probably go into my gut,” Ham said.

People come from all over Texas to get a taste of the controversial holiday staple.