NACOGCDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Helping House in Nacogdoches was doing their part to spread Autism awareness on Sunday by hosting their 13th annual Family Kite Fest fundraiser.

The event was at the A. L. Mangham regional airport and admission was free. Participants could bring their own kite or buy one there. There was a bounce house, rock wall, face painting and more.

“I just really like bringing the whole community out. I think it’s cool that we have so many people who just really like doing things like this and want to come and hangout with us. It’s a way that they can support The Helping House and still something they really enjoy,” said Amanda Johnson, director of The Helping House.

The Helping House is an early intervention center for kids with Autism, they serve all of east Texas. To learn more visit The Helping House online.