LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Naranjo Museum of Natural History announced their new director, a former art teacher.

According to a statement, Erin Gentry, the new director, has an extensive background in art education. She had been a teacher for over a decade and seeks to use that experience to improve the museum.

“Though it is bittersweet to leave the classroom, I am honored and thrilled to accept this role,” Gentry said. “Art has the power to inspire and connect people, and I am excited to explore the intersection of art and natural history to create meaningful and memorable experiences for our visitors.”

The museum said Gentry plans to integrate artistic elements for exhibits at the museum, expand on the educational programs, and strengthen the relationship with the surrounding community.

“We are delighted to welcome Erin as the new director,” said Naranjo Museum board member Tomas Gonzalez. “Her background in art education and her passion for fostering creativity align perfectly with the museum’s mission to inspire learning and exploration. We believe her leadership will bring a new dimension to the museum’s offerings.”

According to their website, the Naranjo museum houses several thousand fossils, its collection and history are comparable to urban museums and is a part of two ongoing dinosaur digs. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission for adults is $7.50, 4 to 18 is $5, and 3 and under is free of charge.