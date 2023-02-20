TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Juicy Seafood restaurant in Tyler has closed its doors after less than a year in business.

The business opened at 6421 South Broadway Avenue in Suite 130 in June 2022. The restaurant sold popular seafood items like fried fish, oysters, crab legs and more.

A note posted to the restaurant’s door thanked customers for their time and business and announced their closure. The business encouraged customers to visit other locations. The nearest location to East Texas is in Dallas.