PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The 33rd annual Lake Bob Sandlin Kid’s Fishing Day was held on Saturday and kids had a blast taking part in this historic event.

Fishing sessions were held from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. On top of the fishing sessions there was also a Dutch oven demonstration which tought children how to cook and prepare their fish.

The fisheries division also came out in their boat to talk to the children about the work they do with the fish.

For more information about Lake Bob Sandlin visit them online.