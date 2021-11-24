The Law Offices of Goudarzi & Young give away 750 turkeys

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Law Office of Goudarzi and Young gave back to the East Texas community today by passing out smoked turkeys.

750 Bear Creek Smokehouse turkeys were handed out to community members over the last 2 days. This was the second annual turkey give back in Upshur and Gregg County. 375 turkeys were given out each day. Goudarzi and Young are honored to be able to give back to the community.

“Go home love your family, be with your family, and have a good meal and be thankful for what the good Lord has given all of us in America,” said Goudarzi & Young Partner, Marty Young.

They started passing out turkeys at 10 a.m. and by 11:15 a.m. they were out. All Goudarzi and Young ask for this holiday season is for you and your family to have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving.

They left us with one final word for East Texas residents saying please serve on jury duty if you get a summons.