GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Law Office of Goudarzi and Young gave back to the East Texas community today by passing out smoked turkeys.
750 Bear Creek Smokehouse turkeys were handed out to community members over the last 2 days. This was the second annual turkey give back in Upshur and Gregg County. 375 turkeys were given out each day. Goudarzi and Young are honored to be able to give back to the community.
“Go home love your family, be with your family, and have a good meal and be thankful for what the good Lord has given all of us in America,” said Goudarzi & Young Partner, Marty Young.
They started passing out turkeys at 10 a.m. and by 11:15 a.m. they were out. All Goudarzi and Young ask for this holiday season is for you and your family to have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving.
They left us with one final word for East Texas residents saying please serve on jury duty if you get a summons.
- Tips from UPS: beat supply chain delays to win the holidays
- The Law Offices of Goudarzi & Young give away 750 turkeys
- Hiway 80 hosts free Thanksgiving dinner, provides East Texans safe place
- Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain increasing overnight, colder Thanksgiving
- UT Tyler women earn come-from-behind 78-72 victory over Southern Arkansas on the day before Thanksgiving