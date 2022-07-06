COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Coffee City Police Department is mourning after one of their officers died.

40-year-old officer Stephen Yohner passed away on Monday due to a medical emergency. EMS made it to the scene to help him, but they could not revive him.

Yohner became an officer at the department almost a year ago. He was a firearm instructor and trainer.

Yohner worked in law enforcement for 26 years. He was a dedicated officer and a family man with a big heart, said John Jay Portillo, Coffee City Police Chief.

“The loss to our department is a great one,” said Portillo. “He is a man that is definitely going to be missed.”

Yohner’s funeral will be held on Sunday in Bryan, Texas at Callaway Jones Funeral Home at 2 p.m.

“At this time we ask for prayers for the Yohner family and friends. Officer Stephen Yohner rest easy our brother,” said Coffee City police.