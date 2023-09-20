Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Marshall Theater Company is set to host auditions for “The Gift of the Magi” on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. and encourages creative individuals to participate.

The theater company enjoys being located in Marshall which has been certified as a film-friendly Texas community by Governor Greg Abbott. “We are pleased to introduce a new community theater that aims to maintain Marshall, Texas, film-friendly Texas-certified status,” said Carol A. Hicks, one of the founding members of the Marshall Theater Company.

In a press release, the theater company stated that the narrative of this play production never gets old.

“I am honored to be the director of the first theater production for The Marshall Theater Company,” said founding member, Raymond Fogg.

Below are the times and places for both auditions:

Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Boulevard, Marshall, Texas on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

Marshall Housing Authority, 1401 Poplar St. Marshall, Texas on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

According to the theater company, backstage volunteers will not be required to perform for auditions. “If you are interested in working backstage or online doing social media, directing, or producing future productions, please attend the auditions as well,” added founding member, Angelita Jackson.