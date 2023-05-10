TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council accepted a grant at their Wednesday meeting that will help fund the Mayfair Building National Historic Landmark nomination.

The Mayfair building has been part of the Tyler community since the 1920’s.

Now, city council is working to get its rich history nationally recognized.

“Accepted a grants contract from the Texas Historical Commission which provided a grant for the city to help with the nominations for the Mayfair building,” said Kyle Kingma, City of Tyler Planning Director.

The grant, worth $6,676, will be matched by the city to cover the $13,352 cost of the project. It’s a Certified Local Government grant, which are given by the Texas Historical Commission to help “develop and sustain an effective local preservation program.”

The executive director with Historic Tyler shares the criteria the property must meet.

“One is it has to be 50 years or older, the second is it must retain physical characteristics from the time period of significance and the third one is it has to prove significance whether that’s at the local, the state, or national level,” Ashley Washmon, Executive Director of Historic Tyler.

Ultimately marking the meaning it’s had to people throughout Tyler.

“Really a community gathering space that I think a lot of members of our community have or multiple generations have experienced,” said Kingma.

For decades, dances, performances and other special events took place.

“Arguably it’s one of the most historically significant buildings in Tyler,” said Washmon.

Adding that its history extends beyond the four walls.

“The performers that played there were national music icons and the fact that they played in a small East Texas town is important,” said Washmon.

The Mayfair building is special to not only the Rose City, but East Texas overall.

“Throughout history here in Tyler, it’s you know and event center where Elvis Presley played in the fifties and the U.S. sold things during the war, so you know, there is a lot of rich history there,” said Kingma.

Hoping to preserve its history on a national level so the Mayfair’s influence is never forgotten.

A place that holds many memories and once its finished, hopefully many more will take place there.